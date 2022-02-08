-$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 382.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.44. 21,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

