$0.78 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. 167,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $100.71.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,411,000 after purchasing an additional 552,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $12,528,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $11,989,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 133,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

