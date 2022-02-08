-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fusion Fuel Green.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

HTOO opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 349,938 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

