$0.49 EPS Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 226,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,666,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

