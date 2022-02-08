$0.44 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 157.53 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.