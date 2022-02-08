$0.44 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.
HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 157.53 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.