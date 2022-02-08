$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
SB stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $457.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
