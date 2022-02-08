$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 132,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 186,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

SB stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $457.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.