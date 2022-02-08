$0.37 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. First Midwest Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

