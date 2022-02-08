$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPL.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

PPL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. 3,231,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after buying an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.