$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $931.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237,389 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.