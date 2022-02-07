Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NYSE ZWS opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,233,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $57,038,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $22,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

