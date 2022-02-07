Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group stock opened at $229.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.32. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.