ZooKeeper Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.17 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $142,509.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.96 or 0.07154051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,989.46 or 1.00129590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006462 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 104,725,460 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

