Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 4% to flat or $7.5-7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.71.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.83 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.