Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $7,667,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $7,421,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $8.87 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

