Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $588.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.09. 394,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $405.60 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $556.43 and its 200-day moving average is $558.26.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

