Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $588.43.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.09. 394,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.26. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $405.60 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.54.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

