Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

STOK opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skorpios Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2,182.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

