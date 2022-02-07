Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PRMW. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,047 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.