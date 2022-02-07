Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

GMDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 751,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 127,395 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.