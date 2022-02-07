Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

