Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.63. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:BSRR remained flat at $$26.64 during midday trading on Monday. 608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,354. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $410.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

