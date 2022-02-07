Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post sales of $23.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.28 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $86.57 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

LUNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,913. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $228.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.