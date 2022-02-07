Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 1,865,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

