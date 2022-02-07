Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 80,455 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,604. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.