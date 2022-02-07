Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post $184.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.05 million and the highest is $185.80 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $125.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $647.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $648.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $887.16 million, with estimates ranging from $834.30 million to $920.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NET traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.66. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.21 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $4,086,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,355 shares of company stock worth $91,666,494. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 18.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 104.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 209,314 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

