Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $10.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post earnings of $10.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.66 and the highest is $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $18.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $39.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $43.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $41.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.79 to $45.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.16. The company had a trading volume of 137,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $294.50 and a one year high of $426.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

