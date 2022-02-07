Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce $42.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $43.60 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $206.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $207.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $222.90 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $231.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

LPRO stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

