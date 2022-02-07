Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

