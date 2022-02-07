Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $95.96 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.67. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

