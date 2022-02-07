Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will report $430.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.91 million to $431.20 million. HUYA reported sales of $458.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in HUYA by 19.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in HUYA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 308,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99. HUYA has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

