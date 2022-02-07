Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HEPA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of HEPA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.18.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.