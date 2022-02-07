Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEPA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.18.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.