Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 663,871 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 486,157 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

