Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

SQM opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

