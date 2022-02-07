Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.
SQM opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.