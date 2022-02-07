Zacks: Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.59 Million

Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $91.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $94.90 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $381.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $391.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $417.22 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $430.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

