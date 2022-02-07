Zacks: Analysts Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RDNT traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. RadNet has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 171.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 468,590 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at $5,122,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at $4,674,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

