Zacks: Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

LUNG traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.94. 290,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,587. The stock has a market cap of $992.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.76. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.