Zacks: Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. PJT Partners also reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PJT Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

