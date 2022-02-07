Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $135.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.60 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $131.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.23 million to $527.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $554.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.74 million to $557.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

