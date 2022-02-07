Zacks: Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,371 shares of company stock valued at $109,305. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

