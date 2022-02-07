Zacks: Analysts Expect Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will report sales of $92.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.50 million and the highest is $93.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVLU. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

