Zacks: Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.60 Million

Equities analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce $766.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $798.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $704.40 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $897.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LGI Homes.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.32. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average is $147.43.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

