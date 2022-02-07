Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post $408.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.70 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $269.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KIM remained flat at $$23.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 179,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,425. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

