Zacks: Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.
Shares of CTMX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 371,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
