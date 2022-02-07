Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$1.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.58). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

BTAI traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $16.64. 10,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $465.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.