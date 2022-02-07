Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.58). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

BTAI traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $16.64. 10,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $465.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

