Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $233.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $398.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $997.33 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voya Financial.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 638.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 99,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

