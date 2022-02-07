Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Unifi posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420. 27.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unifi by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unifi by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 72.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 116,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unifi by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98. Unifi has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $343.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

