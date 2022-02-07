Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $189.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.20 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,035. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $542,829. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

