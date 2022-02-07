Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post sales of $73.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $85.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $293.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $295.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $9,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $4,481,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $26.36. 15,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.20.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.