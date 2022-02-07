Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report sales of $979.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $994.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.92 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

FLO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,800. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

