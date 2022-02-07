Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post $69.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.72 million and the lowest is $69.29 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $76.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $256.12 million, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $32,436,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at $9,091,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

BNFT remained flat at $$10.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

